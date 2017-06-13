FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: What Is It, And Why Is It Important To Soccer?

Share this:

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will offer the soccer world its first glimpse of what Russia has to offer.

The host nation will welcome Germany, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Cameroon, Australia and New Zealand for a two-week competition, which serves as FIFA’s tournament of champions and a warm-up act to the 2018 World Cup.

Russia’s shining new and renovated stadiums will be on display, as will some of its magnificent cities and people. However, hooligan violence and social issues threaten to stain the Confederations Cup and World Cup.

Watch the video above to see NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard explain what the Confederations Cup is and why it’s important to world soccer.

