Ford Fits Four-Cylinder Mustang With Feature Designed For Drag Racers

Ford dealers will probably be replacing tires on Mustangs more often now.

The automaker announced Thursday every variant of the 2018 Ford Mustang will come with line lock, according to a statement. The feature currently is offered on the V-8-powered GT, but next year will be the first time it’s fitted to the V-6 and EcoBoost versions as well.

Line lock was originally designed to allow drag racers to do a burnout to warm up their rear tires by locking only the front brakes. Most drivers admittedly don’t have much need for this, so Ford had Formula Drift Champion, Vaughn Gittin Jr., show some non-racers why the feature is being added to the Mustang.

“Burnouts just never get old, no matter how old you are and how many times you’ve done them,” Gittin said in a press release. “Who would have thought that we would see an EcoBoost Mustang producing 15 seconds of fury like this? You’ve got to love these rad things Ford is doing.”

One of our favorite things about the new feature actually has little to do with its tire-shredding. To make sure you don’t accidentally turn line lock on and burn up your tires trying to leave a red light, the digital instrument cluster will display a virtual tire burning rubber.

An yes, we know, a normal light on the dash probably would have been just as effective. But where’s the fun in that?

Thumbnail photo via Ford