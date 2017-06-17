Here Are The Two People LeBron James Says Can Score On Him In Post

Share this:

LeBron James is one of the NBA’s best defenders, and scoring on the Cleveland Cavaliers star is no easy task.

But on the “Road Trippin’ with R.J. and Channing” podcast, James’ Cavs teammate and podcast co-host Channing Frye made the declaration that he’s scored on LeBron in the post during practice.

“King James” quickly refuted this notion and it made it very clear that there only are two people in history who could score on him in the post.

“Channing has never scored on me in his career,” James said. “There’s only three people in this world that can score on me in the post: Shaquille O’Neal in his prime and … Who was it? Oh, it’s two, and Jesus Christ.”

James tipping his cap to Shaq makes sense, as the Hall of Fame big man was one of the most intimidating interior presences the game has ever seen.

And while James typically wins the defensive battle, Steph Curry made him look pretty silly in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

It’s plays like these that remind us that “King James” is, in fact, a human being after all.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images