Isaiah Thomas Somehow Got An NBA All-Defense Vote, And Twitter Went Wild

After Game 5 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Avery Bradley tried to praise teammate Isaiah Thomas for his admirable defensive effort.

Thomas response: “Nah, don’t hype me. … I’m fine with being the worst defender (in the league).”

Fast forward to Monday, when the NBA released its All-Defense teams and vote getters. Recognize anyone familiar on that list?

That’s right: Thomas, all 5-foot-9 (or less) of him, received exactly one All-Defense vote.

As you might imagine, people were a bit perplexed that the Celtics’ primary defensive liability actually landed on a list of the NBA’s best defenders.

Isaiah Thomas (who got a vote for All-Defensive team) ranked dead last out of 86 point guards in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) June 26, 2017

But Thomas getting a vote was great news for Twitter, which had a field day with the bizarre result.

Oral history of Isaiah Thomas’s All-Defensive Team vote please https://t.co/maWe8qJs30 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 26, 2017

When you see that Isaiah Thomas got a vote for All-Defensive Team?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/qN28sxzx2S — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) June 26, 2017

Isaiah Thomas got a vote? Someone is a sick individual…. — Matthew Jensen (@matthewfjensen) June 26, 2017

feel like the isaiah voter definitely owns a jill stein bumper sticker — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 26, 2017

Isaiah gets an All NBA Defense vote Me: pic.twitter.com/I8rhUwIgz7 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 26, 2017

Already looking forward to Isaiah Thomas's smile-smirk when he's asked about getting a second-team all-defense vote — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 26, 2017

Thomas actually tweeted his reaction to the All-Defense teams Monday, but he was more concerned with the fact that teammates Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder didn’t make the cut.

Damn Avery, Smart or Jae didn't get all defense??? That's a JOKE!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

How the hell is Avery Bradley not on the all defensive team?? That's crazy!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

Bradley actually received more votes than second-team member Giannis Antetokounmpo, but didn’t make the cut because he plays guard and failed to garner more votes than Tony Allen or Danny Green. All things considered, Bradley easily would have made All-Defense — he was a first-team selection last year — had he not missed 27 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images