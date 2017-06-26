Isaiah Thomas Somehow Got An NBA All-Defense Vote, And Twitter Went Wild

After Game 5 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Avery Bradley tried to praise teammate Isaiah Thomas for his admirable defensive effort.
Thomas response: “Nah, don’t hype me. … I’m fine with being the worst defender (in the league).”
Fast forward to Monday, when the NBA released its All-Defense teams and vote getters. Recognize anyone familiar on that list?
That’s right: Thomas, all 5-foot-9 (or less) of him, received exactly one All-Defense vote.
As you might imagine, people were a bit perplexed that the Celtics’ primary defensive liability actually landed on a list of the NBA’s best defenders.
But Thomas getting a vote was great news for Twitter, which had a field day with the bizarre result.
Thomas actually tweeted his reaction to the All-Defense teams Monday, but he was more concerned with the fact that teammates Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder didn’t make the cut.
Bradley actually received more votes than second-team member Giannis Antetokounmpo, but didn’t make the cut because he plays guard and failed to garner more votes than Tony Allen or Danny Green. All things considered, Bradley easily would have made All-Defense — he was a first-team selection last year — had he not missed 27 games this season.
