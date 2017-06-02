Jason Whitlock Has Puzzling Take On LeBron James And Racism

Share this:

Jason Whitlock’s comments on LeBron James and racism were met with a lot of criticism Thursday.

Speaking on FOX Sports 1 show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Whitlock gave a controversial take on LeBron James’ response to his Brentwood, Calif., home being vandalized with racist graffiti Wednesday.

“Racism is an issue in America,” Whitlock said. “But it is primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James’ issue. LeBron James, whether he likes it or not, or whether people close to him are telling him or not, he has removed himself from the damages and the ravages of real racism.

Whitlock later added “LeBron needs to quit embracing his victimhood because he’s not a victim. And it’s a terrible message for black people.”

"Racism is an issue in America, but it's primarily an issue for the poor. It's not LeBron James​' issue." – @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/6IqMTxIRg9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2017

Several professional athletes, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith and Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, weren’t happy with Whitlock’s response to James’ home being vandalized.

Jason Whitlock is the worst — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 1, 2017

Who the hell is Jason Whitlock? — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 1, 2017

Clown — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 1, 2017

For more on Whitlock’s comments, check out the video at the top of this article.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images