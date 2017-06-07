Jaylen Brown Claims He Was Kicked Out Of A Restaurant For Puzzling Reason

Share this:

Jaylen Brown just had a pretty solid rookie season for the Boston Celtics, but he’s far from an NBA superstar. In short: He has to deal with everyday problems just like the rest of us.

We know this because the 20-year-old Georgia native decided to go public with a recent mix-up. On Tuesday night, Brown wrote on Instagram that he had been kicked out an Atlanta restaurant, Tavern at Phipps, because he was wearing a hat.

Some restaurants and bars enforce dress codes for their customers, but Brown noted he was sitting in the restaurant’s outdoor patio section and that it was raining.

Brown even went live from his Snapchat account after getting the boot to express his frustration.

😂 live from my snap comment what you think.. I'm very disappointed I'm a long time customer ☹️ A post shared by Jaylen Brown (@fchwpo) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

More from Jaylen Brown on his strange night. He was kicked out of a restaurant while wearing a visor when he was seated outside… pic.twitter.com/dYkGoBzkY5 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 7, 2017

Brown didn’t provide any more details, so we can’t say for sure who’s in the right or wrong here. But this situation does seem pretty unfortunate on the surface, especially when you consider the restaurant’s most recent tweet shows a woman… wearing a hat outside.

We'll be here all day. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/XyMZjMsRnT — Tavern at Phipps (@TavernatPhipps) May 17, 2017

If it makes Brown feel any better, he wouldn’t be the first NBA player turned away from a restaurant because of his attire. New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis and several of his teammates reportedly were turned away from an L.A. eatery in April because Davis was wearing a team hoodie.

