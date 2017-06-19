Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson Rise To Celtics’ Forefront As NBA Draft Approaches

Share this:

The Markelle Fultz-to-Boston train has come to to a screeching halt. But Celtics fans have two other players to get excited about.

The C’s officially dropped down two spots in the 2017 NBA Draft on Monday via a pick swap with the Philadelphia 76ers that left them with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. According to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, though, that deal won’t change their draft plans — Ainge’s comments Monday and a report from ESPN’s Chad Ford suggest the team has two primary targets in mind: Duke’s Jayson Tatum and Kansas’ Josh Jackson.

Ainge confirmed a report that Tatum worked out at the team’s practice facility in Waltham, Mass., on Monday. Per that report, the 19-year-old swingman had a pretty solid session.

“A source familiar with Tatum’s solo workout said he impressed with his shot-making and footwork in the drills he participated in,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote.

The Celtics are hoping to bring Jackson in Tuesday for a workout, according to Ainge. An unnamed NBA general manager recently said he was convinced Boston would draft Jackson first overall, but the versatile 6-foot-8 guard has yet to meet with the C’s after cancelling a pre-draft workout last week.

Ainge was asked about Tatum’s workout and the possibility of selecting he or Jackson with the No. 3 pick, but declined to talk specifics.

“I think they’re both terrific players. I’ll say that,” Ainge said. “But I don’t really want to get into any more details based on their workouts. I like both of those kids; I think they’re both terrific talents.”

We obviously don’t know for sure who the Celtics are set on drafting — Ainge has surprised us before, and there’s still the wild card of another trade involving the No. 3 pick. But for now, it seems Tatum and Jackson are the front-runners to land in Boston.

