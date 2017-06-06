Justin Bieber Is Tired Of People Hating On His Sports Jersey Choices

Share this:

Justin Bieber is going to wear whatever sports jersey he wants, and he’s not going to say sorry about it.

The Biebs has been catching heat for wearing the jerseys of a variety of teams, but his thread choices have nothing to do with fandom. It’s all about style, as the pop star explained in his Twiter rant Monday night.

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

I also don't know enough about sports to Really have valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Bieber’s most recent jersey Instagram came prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, as the 23-year-old took a selfie wearing a Penguins sweater.

We’re surprised Bieber hasn’t donned a Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers jersey in an Instagram post yet.

