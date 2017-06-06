Entertainment

Justin Bieber Is Tired Of People Hating On His Sports Jersey Choices

by on Mon, Jun 5, 2017 at 8:56PM
Justin Bieber is going to wear whatever sports jersey he wants, and he’s not going to say sorry about it.

The Biebs has been catching heat for wearing the jerseys of a variety of teams, but his thread choices have nothing to do with fandom. It’s all about style, as the pop star explained in his Twiter rant Monday night.

Bieber’s most recent jersey Instagram came prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, as the 23-year-old took a selfie wearing a Penguins sweater.

We’re surprised Bieber hasn’t donned a Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers jersey in an Instagram post yet.

