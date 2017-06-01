Kid Shows Off Insane Dodgeball Moves, Breaks Out Into Split In Gym Class

Share this:

There’s always that one kid who dominates at dodgeball in gym class, and that kid went viral Thursday.

A Twitter user shared a video of a young boy apparently playing with a class, and to say he put the other kids to shame would be an understatement. The original poster sent the tweet to ESPN, and it’s easy to see why it blew up after that.

Not only was that a perfect split, but that clearly was the kid’s automatic reaction. It’s like he’s done that many times before.

There’s no word yet on the boy’s identity, but we hear the Globo Gym Purple Cobras are trying to recruit him.