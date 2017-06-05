Kobe Bryant Brutally Trolls Jalen Rose With 81-Point Joke In New Commercial

Share this:

Kobe Bryant scored 81 points on Jalen Rose and the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, and the Los Angeles Lakers legend isn’t going to let him forget it.

The ESPN analyst’s comedy pilot “Jalen vs. Everybody” didn’t get picked up by ABC, but the pilot will air Tuesday on ESPN, and it features Bryant roasting Rose with a brutal 81-point joke.

Take a look at Bryant’s hilarious troll job in the video below.

this kobe bryant and jalen rose commercial omg pic.twitter.com/iEgWbUjcHb — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 5, 2017

The best part of the video might be Rose’s face after Bryant asks for 81 olives.

Based on this clip, we certainly wish the sitcom had been picked up.

