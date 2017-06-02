Kristaps Porzingis Shut Down By Instagram Model In Another Loss For Knicks Star

It’s been said you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, so we won’t give Kristaps Porzingis too much crap for throwing up a brick with Instagram model Ines Nikic, although maybe we should.
Porzingis broke out a flirty emoji on Nikic, prompting another Instagram user to comment that “she is 1999.” We’re not sure if this is a reference to Nikic’s age — it would make her 17 or 18 depending on her birthday — but it was enough to stop the 21-year-old New York Knicks star dead in his tracks.
The real savagery of it all came when Nikic fired back at Porzingis with the following post featuring what appears to be her boyfriend.
The caption asks in Croatian whether Porzingis is sleeping peacefully at night.
Ouch.
But hey, whatever. Keep taking those shots, KP … so long as she’s at least 18. Otherwise, you’re a real perv.
H/t to Coed for pointing out this interesting exchange.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
