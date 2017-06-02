Kristaps Porzingis Shut Down By Instagram Model In Another Loss For Knicks Star

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been said you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, so we won’t give Kristaps Porzingis too much crap for throwing up a brick with Instagram model Ines Nikic, although maybe we should.

Porzingis broke out a flirty emoji on Nikic, prompting another Instagram user to comment that “she is 1999.” We’re not sure if this is a reference to Nikic’s age — it would make her 17 or 18 depending on her birthday — but it was enough to stop the 21-year-old New York Knicks star dead in his tracks.

Like, what even? #littleitaly A post shared by Ines Nikić (@ines_nikic) on May 30, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

The real savagery of it all came when Nikic fired back at Porzingis with the following post featuring what appears to be her boyfriend.

@kporzee who?😜 Spavaš li mirno Porzingis Kristapsu? A post shared by Ines Nikić (@ines_nikic) on May 31, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

The caption asks in Croatian whether Porzingis is sleeping peacefully at night.

Ouch.

But hey, whatever. Keep taking those shots, KP … so long as she’s at least 18. Otherwise, you’re a real perv.

H/t to Coed for pointing out this interesting exchange.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images