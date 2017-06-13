Lewis Hamilton Responds To IndyCar Fans Who Said He Likes Nickelback

Share this:

A group of fans at Saturday’s Verizon IndyCar Series Race likely thought they shut down Lewis Hamilton with the perfect insult. But the two-time Formula One world champion still got the last word in.

IndyCar posted a picture Sunday that shows some spectators at Texas Motor Speedway who were brandishing a sign that reads “Lewis Hamilton Likes Nickelback & Unsweetened Tea.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. @txmotorspeedway fans are the best! #INDYCAR #Rainguard600 A post shared by Verizon IndyCar Series (@indycar) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

The sign was in response to an ongoing war of words between Hamilton and various IndyCar drivers that was sparked by comments the Brit made regarding Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 qualifying result.

Most people who follow Hamilton probably assumed the sign was the ultimate mic drop. Not only is he very interested in music, he also spends a lot of time in the United States, so he understands the gravity of the insult.

However, rather than ignore the post or get in a high-profile Twitter feud, Hamilton steered into the skid.

After Hamilton replied, IndyCar had nothing left to do but tip its hat to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver.

Considering IndyCar and F1 enjoyed an harmonious relationship during the buildup to Alonso’s Indy 500 bid, it’s nice to see Hamilton’s remarks didn’t blow up into an actual mudslinging battle between the two series. Banter such as this will only help both categories grow in popularity among American race fans, who typically prefer NASCAR.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas