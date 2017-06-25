Martellus Bennett Says Tom Brady Isn’t Best Quarterback He’s Played With

Share this:

Martellus Bennett became a Super Bowl champion thanks in large part to Tom Brady, but the charismatic tight end doesn’t believe the New England Patriots quarterback to be the best signal-caller he’s played with.

During an appearance on “NFL Total Access,” Bennett was asked to rank the QBs he’s played with over the course of his nine-year NFL career. The former Pro Bowler had Brady ranked at No. 2, but gave the top spot to his new quarterback, the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

While there’s no denying Rodgers’ talent, this one’s a bit of a head scratcher. Bennett had one of his best seasons in New England in 2016, and earned his long-awaited first Lombardi Trophy. He’s likely to find success in Green Bay, but he’s yet to even catch a pass in a regular-season game from Rodgers.

This isn’t to say Bennett is slighting Brady, though. The veteran tight end gushed over the Patriots QB in that same appearance on NFL Network, likening Brady’s longevity and success to “The Neverending Story.”

As for the rest of Bennett’s list, he had former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler at No. 3, followed by Eli Manning and Tony Romo, respectively. Ironically enough, Manning is the only active player of those three, as Cutler and Romo have hung up their cleats and moved on to television gigs.

The Patriots and Packers won’t meet in the regular season during the upcoming campaign, but with Brady and Rodgers under the helm, there’s always a chance they could meet in the Super Bowl.

