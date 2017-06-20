Elliott Sadler Rips FOX Sports For Not Interviewing Him After Xfinity Race

Share this:

People often assume professional athletes hate being interviewed. Those people clearly don’t know much about Elliott Sadler.

The 42-year-old Sadler, who now races full time in NASCAR’s Xfinity series after spending 12 years racing full time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, finished third in the Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. With the finish, he now leads the Xfinity standings.

So he was an obvious candidate for a post-race interview, right?

Wrong.

Sadler was passed over by FOX Sports, which instead interviewed full-time Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, who won the race, and Brad Keselowski, who finished fourth and, more importantly, is from Michigan. It’s not clear whether Sadler knows Keselowski is from Michigan, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered, because he had a serious bone to pick with FOX.

. @NASCARONFOX I don't understand..I finish 3rd and leading points and "you don't have time to interview me" but interview people after me? — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) June 17, 2017

And he didn’t stop there.

“We took over the points lead and TV told me they didn’t have time to interview me,” Sadler said after the race, via USA TODAY. “So I don’t understand that. They interviewed Brad Keselowski, who finished behind me and he’s a Cup driver. I would think he’d have plenty of time to talk tomorrow.

“So I don’t understand how you take the Xfinity regular season points leader and tell him you don’t have time for him when he has one of the longest-running sponsors (OneMain Financial) in the sport.”

FOX Sports responded to Sadler’s criticism in an email to For The Win on Monday.

” … We always have respected him, both on and off the track, and realize the pressures on drivers to provide television exposure for their sponsors, FOX Sports said. “Elliott’s frustration is understandable, and we will seek to discuss with him privately as we continue to cover his team and sponsors in pursuit of the 2017 Xfinity Championship.”

Well, now things are just awkward. Personally, we can’t wait to see the look on Sadler’s face the next time there’s a camera in front of him.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images