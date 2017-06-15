‘NASCAR Heat 2’ Will Feature All Three National Series, Huge Multiplayer

Share this:

Finally, the game NASCAR fans have been waiting for.

The upcoming “NASCAR Heat 2” will, of course, feature the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. But unlike last year’s “NASCAR Heat Evolution,” the new game will include drivers and tracks from both the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series, according to game publisher 704Games, via NASCAR.

What we’re really excited about, though, is the chance to experience 40-player online multiplayer. Listen to 704Games marketing director Ren Vickers discuss details of the game in the video below:

And, as you’d expect, “Heat 2” is going to look fantastic.

Personally, we just want to know if 704Games is going to faithfully recreate the post-race tirades of cover athlete Kyle Busch.

“NASCAR Heat 2” is slated to launch Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.