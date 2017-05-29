After Defending Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Roasts Him On Twitter

Share this:

A good friend will be the first to stand up for you when people are criticizing you. But they also won’t hesitate to make fun of you if you do something stupid.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. apparently is Kyle Busch’s best friend then.

Earnhardt leapt to Busch’s defense Sunday after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver tossed a mic during a post-race press conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, Earnhardt was back on Twitter on Monday to make fun of another thing Busch did at Charlotte that almost nobody saw — just because he could.

Nothing surprises @KyleBusch. Except his own two feet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OWoStXfiwE — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017

There’s nothing worse than stumbling when you’re trying to make a dramatic tough-guy exit.

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports Images