Nate Diaz Burns Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather After Fight Announcement

The Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz rivalry has hit a state of dormancy in 2017, because in case you’ve been living under a rock, the now-scheduled megafight between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of the town all year long.

Diaz hasn’t fought in the octagon since he lost to McGregor at UFC 202 in a closely contested battle that went five rounds, but his idleness didn’t stop him from reminding everyone what happened in the first fight between the two rivals.

Following the announcement of the much-anticipated McGregor-Mayweather fight, Diaz took to Instagram and posted a picture of the moments following his submission victory over McGregor at UFC 196.

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. 💯 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

While McGregor and Mayweather have been drawing all the headlines recently, it’s easy to forget that the former lost a fight in pretty devastating fashion to Diaz less than 18 months ago and the latter is 40 years old and hasn’t even fought competitively in nearly two years.

And let’s be honest with ourselves: a trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor would just be a hell of a lot more entertaining than what we’ll see in late August in the boxing ring.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images