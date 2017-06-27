NBA

NBA Rumors: 76ers, Nets To Make ‘Hard Push’ For J.J. Redick As Free Agent

by on Mon, Jun 26, 2017 at 8:07PM
The Brooklyn Nets and the up-and-coming Philadelphia 76ers both are likely to look at NBA free agency to make summer upgrades, and one target for both teams is Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick.

These teams are expected to make a “hard push” toward signing the veteran guard in free agency, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, citing league sources.

Redick averaged 15 points per game for Clippers this past season, while hitting 43 percent of his 3-point shots.

The 76ers selected former Washington point guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft last week, and pairing him with a sharpshooter like Redick who doesn’t need the ball to be effective makes sense.

The Nets traded for former No. 2 draft pick D’Angelo Russell last week, but their backcourt could still use some outside shooting help.

Redick certainly will draw interest in free agency.

