NBA Rumors: Bulls, Nuggets Actively Discussing Jimmy Butler Trade

Jimmy Butler is a hot commodity on the NBA trade market and a new suitor reportedly has emerged.

Trade rumors have swirled around the Chicago Bulls swingman for the past year, and ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports, citing a source, that the Denver Nuggets now are involved in trade talks for the star.

Goodman also reports that the Nuggets’ package is expected to center around draft picks and promising young players, but does not include center Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets finished the 2016-17 season at 40-42, one game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

While adding Butler undoubtedly would make Denver a playoff team, it still would leave them in the middle of the pack below the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. So perhaps the Nuggets would best be served by staying the course and rebuilding through youth.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images