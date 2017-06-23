NBA Rumors: Celtics Wouldn’t Give Up Brooklyn Picks For Jimmy Butler Trade

Share this:

The Boston Celtics were linked in trade rumors to Chicago Bulls superstar forward Jimmy Butler for more than a year, but they didn’t want to include their most valuable draft picks in a package to acquire him.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tweeted Thursday the details of Boston’s hesitancy to part with its draft picks for Butler.

In Bulls talks with Celtics regarding Butler, Celtics refused to offer No. 3 or next year's Nets pick, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 23, 2017

Chicago instead decided to trade Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for 2016 No. 5 pick Kris Dunn, former first-round pick Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick (Arizona center Lauri Markkanen).

The Celtics ended up taking Duke swingman Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick in Thursday night’s 2017 NBA Draft. They own the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round selection, which is unprotected and could be another top five pick.

The Celtics reportedly hav engaged in ‘serious” trade talks with the Indiana Pacers on superstar forward Paul George. George likely would be a rental, though, as he reportedly prefers to join the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images