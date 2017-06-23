NBA Rumors: Celtics, Pacers ‘Engaged In Serious’ Paul George Trade Talks

Share this:

The Boston Celtics didn’t trade for Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler at Thursday night’s 2017 NBA Draft, but they could land the other major superstar on the market in Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

UPDATE (Thursday, June 22 at 9:10 p.m. ET): The Paul George trade talks between the Celtics and Pacers have stalled, per The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest details Thursday night.

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Sources: Boston, Indiana talks for Paul George had gained significant momentum, but sides are still apart on a possible deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Acquiring George would be a risk for Boston because he reportedly prefers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

If the Celtics traded for George, they’d be banking on their culture, history, impressive roster, great young coach and chance to play deep into the playoffs for the foreseeable future being enough to sway George into re-signing long term.

It’s a gamble, but the Celtics aren’t far from being legit championship contenders.

