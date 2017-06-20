NBA Rumors: Wizards ‘Looking For A Way’ To Make Paul George Trade

Share this:

Paul George might be linked to just about every NBA team in the coming weeks and months.

The 27-year-old superstar reportedly informed the Indiana Pacers that he will become a free agent next summer and not return to the franchise. Since then, it’s been reported that the Pacers already have reached out to teams about a potential George trade, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But another Eastern Conference playoff team could enter the mix.

“Washington, to a lesser degree, could fit the bill, too, and the Wizards are looking for a way to make a George deal happen,” NBA.com’s David Aldridge reported Monday.

“They don’t have a player of Love’s caliber to put in a deal; they’re not moving Bradley Beal after the 23-year-old just had his best NBA season. Playing alongside Washington’s backcourt of Beal and John Wall, after all, would be the selling point for George in D.C.”

The Wizards nearly advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 1979 this past season but lost in Game 7 of Round 2 to the Boston Celtics. Adding a player of George’s caliber to a team with two legit stars in Beal and Wall would put them near Cleveland’s level in the East title race.

The trade market also is Washington’s only path to significantly improve. The Wizards don’t have the salary cap space to add a marquee player. Adding George might be a longshot for the Wizards, but it’s worth an attempt.

