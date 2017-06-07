NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Desire For New Contract Causing Hold Out

Share this:

The New York Giants have begun organizes team activities, but one of their best players has yet to attend.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been absent for all of the Giants’ OTAs, instead opting to work out on his own. And while the star wideout hasn’t publicly addressed the issue, he reportedly is holding out due to unsatisfaction with his current contract.

No one in Odell Beckham Jr. camp has admitted it, but his absence from OTAs is directly related to his desire for a new deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2017

Beckham currently is on the final year of his four-year, $10.4 million rookie contract with the Giants, putting him in line to earn $1.8 million in the upcoming season. However, the team exercised Beckham’s fifth-year option in April, locking him up for the 2018 campaign for a base salary of $8.5 million.

There’s no doubt Beckham eventually will cash in on a high-priced, long-term deal. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons in the league, and already has positioned himself as one of the NFL’s most electric receivers.

But as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell notes, the timing might not be right for the Giants and Beckham to work out a new deal.

Giants can keep Odell w/o new deal for three years at ~$29m. New elite WR extensions are going to pay $50m+ over first three years. So… — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 7, 2017

Either Odell sacrifices a ton of money for long-term stability, the Giants sign a horrific deal, or they wait until next year. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 7, 2017

OBJ is one of the fiercest competitors in football, but he might have to turn to patience when it comes to his contract situation.

