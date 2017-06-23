NHL Draft 2017 Live Tracker: Rumors, Compete List Of First-Round Picks

It is time for the 2017 NHL Draft.
The future of all 31 NHL franchises could change Friday night at United Center in Chicago. The Vegas Golden Knights will have three first-round picks after their largely successful expansion draft. And there already has been one draft-day trade, so it should be an exciting night.
Keep it right here all night for the latest rumors, news and picks as they come in.
6:22 p.m.: The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have a trade target.
4:50 p.m.: The Minnesota Wild could be looking to make a move.
—–
Here’s the draft order for Round 1.
1. New Jersey Devils
2. Philadelphia Flyers
3. Dallas Stars
4. Colorado Avalanche
5. Vancouver Canucks
6. Vegas Golden Knights
7. New York Rangers
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Detroit Red Wings
10. Florida Panthers
11. Los Angeles Kings
12. Carolina Hurricanes
13. Vegas Golden Knights
14. Tampa Bay Lightning
15. Vegas Golden Knights
16. Calgary Flames
17. Toronto Maple Leafs
18. Boston Bruins
19. San Jose Sharks
20. St. Louis Blues
21. New York Rangers
22. Edmonton Oilers
23. Arizona Coyotes
24. Winnipeg Jets
25. Montreal Canadiens
26. Chicago Blackhawks
27. St. Louis Blues
28. Ottawa Senators
29. Dallas Stars
30. Nashville Predators
31. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP