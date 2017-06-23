NHL Draft 2017 Live Tracker: Rumors, Compete List Of First-Round Picks

Share this:

It is time for the 2017 NHL Draft.

The future of all 31 NHL franchises could change Friday night at United Center in Chicago. The Vegas Golden Knights will have three first-round picks after their largely successful expansion draft. And there already has been one draft-day trade, so it should be an exciting night.

Keep it right here all night for the latest rumors, news and picks as they come in.

6:22 p.m.: The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have a trade target.

GS and Lou Lamoriello having a draft floor chat. Heard the Leafs are making a big push on Hamonic. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) June 23, 2017

4:50 p.m.: The Minnesota Wild could be looking to make a move.

#mnwild has something cooking. Sounds like Scandella. Wild has been asking for a first-round deal in any package — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) June 23, 2017

—–

Here’s the draft order for Round 1.

1. New Jersey Devils

2. Philadelphia Flyers

3. Dallas Stars

4. Colorado Avalanche

5. Vancouver Canucks

6. Vegas Golden Knights

7. New York Rangers

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. Florida Panthers

11. Los Angeles Kings

12. Carolina Hurricanes

13. Vegas Golden Knights

14. Tampa Bay Lightning

15. Vegas Golden Knights

16. Calgary Flames

17. Toronto Maple Leafs

18. Boston Bruins

19. San Jose Sharks

20. St. Louis Blues

21. New York Rangers

22. Edmonton Oilers

23. Arizona Coyotes

24. Winnipeg Jets

25. Montreal Canadiens

26. Chicago Blackhawks

27. St. Louis Blues

28. Ottawa Senators

29. Dallas Stars

30. Nashville Predators

31. Pittsburgh Penguins

