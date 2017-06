NHL Expansion Draft Results: Colin Miller Among Golden Knights’ Picks

Share this:

Tweet







The Vegas Golden Knights have a roster.

The newest NHL team took the next step toward their inaugural season Wednesday night at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena.

The Boston Bruins lost young defenseman Colin Miller in the draft. He played in 61 games in his second NHL season during the 2016-17 campaign, and he scored six goals with seven assists for 13 points. He also had one assist in four games for the B’s during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While the Golden Knights selected one player from each team, there also were multiple side trades. So, Vegas’ final roster is far from done. But you can see the full list of players they drafted below.

Calvin Pickard, G (Colorado Avalanche)

Luca Sbisa, D (Vancouver Canucks)

Teemu Pulkkinen, F (Arizona Coyotes)

Jon Merrill, D (New Jersey Devils)

William Carrier, F (Buffalo Sabres)

Tomas Nosek, F (Detroit Red Wings)

Cody Eakin, F (Dallas Stars)

Jonathan Marchessault, F (Florida Panthers)

Brayden McNabb, D (Los Angeles Kings)

Connor Brickley, F (Carolina Hurricanes)

Chris Thorburn, F (Winnipeg Jets)

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F (Philadelphia Flyers)

Jason Garrison, D (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jean-Francois Berube, G (New York Islanders)

James Neal, F (Nashville Predators)

Deryk Engelland, D (Calgary Flames)

Brendan Leipsic, F (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Colin Miller, D (Boston Bruins)

Marc Methot, D (Ottawa Senators)

David Schlemko, D (San Jose Sharks)

David Perron, F (St. Louis Blues)

Oscar Lindberg, F (New York Rangers)

Griffin Reinhart, D (Edmonton Oilers)

Alexei Emelin, D (Montreal Canadiens)

Clayton Stoner, D (Anaheim Ducks)

Erik Haula, F (Minnesota Wild)

William Karlsson, F (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Trevor van Riemsdyk, D (Chicago Blackhawks)

Marc-Andre Fleury, G (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Nate Schmidt, D (Washington Capitals)

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images