Islanders Trade Travis Hamonic To Flames For Multiple NHL Draft Picks

The Calgary Flames and New York Islanders on Saturday made the first major trade at the 2017 NHL Draft.
Calgary acquired top-four defenseman Travis Hamonic and a fourth-round draft pick from New York in exchange for three draft picks.
Hamonic tallied 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 49 games for the Islanders last season. He also averaged 20:27 of ice time per game. Lower and upper body injuries derailed his 2016-17 campaign.
He’s signed for three more years with a contract that carries a $3,857,143 annual salary cap hit.
Hamonic joins a Flames blue line that includes impressive defensemen Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton.
For the Islanders, this move makes them worse on the blue line right now, but it’s a very good return for a player involved in trade rumors for more than a year.
