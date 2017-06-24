Islanders Trade Travis Hamonic To Flames For Multiple NHL Draft Picks

Share this:

The Calgary Flames and New York Islanders on Saturday made the first major trade at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Calgary acquired top-four defenseman Travis Hamonic and a fourth-round draft pick from New York in exchange for three draft picks.

We have acquired Travis Hamonic & a 4th rd pick in '19 or '20 from NYI for a '18 1st rd pick, '18 2nd rd pick & 2nd rd pick in '19 or '20! pic.twitter.com/3RNHsHQXLS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 24, 2017

Hamonic tallied 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 49 games for the Islanders last season. He also averaged 20:27 of ice time per game. Lower and upper body injuries derailed his 2016-17 campaign.

He’s signed for three more years with a contract that carries a $3,857,143 annual salary cap hit.

Hamonic joins a Flames blue line that includes impressive defensemen Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton.

For the Islanders, this move makes them worse on the blue line right now, but it’s a very good return for a player involved in trade rumors for more than a year.

