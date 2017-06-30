NESN Sports Today

NHL Rumors: Nick Bonino, Justin Williams Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

by on Fri, Jun 30, 2017 at 12:00AM
1,157

NHL free agency opens at noon ET on Saturday, and a pair of Stanley Cup-winning veterans should be among the most sought after forwards.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino and Washington Capitals winger Justin Williams reportedly are drawing interest from multiple teams as July 1 approaches. Both players have won multiple championships in their careers.

For more on Bonino and Williams, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

