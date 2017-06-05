Ohio State’s Ambitious Coaching Wish List Reportedly Includes Brad Stevens

Share this:

Tweet







The college basketball landscape changed Monday when Ohio State parted ways with head coach Thad Matta after 13 seasons on the Buckeyes’ bench. And it appears Ohio State’s wish list to replace Matta includes some big names.

Names for potential replacements for Matta began to surface immediately following the school’s announcement that he no longer would be leading the program, and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens is one of the names being mentioned to pilot the Buckeyes back to national prominence, according to Clay Hall of ABC-6 and FOX-28 in Columbus, Ohio.

Insider says OSU wish list includes:

Brad Stevens, Tony Bennett, Jay Wright, Sean Miller & Billy Donovan. — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) June 5, 2017

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello added a few more potential names to the mix.

There are some obvious names for Ohio State: Chris Mack, Chris Holtmann, Mick Cronin, etc. Wonder if Buckeyes reach out to Billy Donovan. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 5, 2017

Stevens and Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan both seem highly unlikely as both have enjoyed success in the NBA and have rosters built to compete for years to come.

Jay Wright won a national championship at Villanova in 2016 and has turned down a variety of offers over the past decade. Sean Miller might have the most talented roster in the country at Arizona and Tony Bennett seems firmly entrenched at Virginia.

The name that seems like a home run is Xavier’s Chris Mack. Mack has accomplished almost all he can as the coach of the Musketeers, including outclassing Miller in Xavier’s Sweet 16 win over Arizona in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Mack has a 186-91 record in his eight years at Xavier, and will be one of the most sought-after coaches in the country sooner rather than later.

But it appears the Buckeyes might have to check in with Stevens first, even if the call doesn’t last long.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images