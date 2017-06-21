Onboard Footage Of Flying Lap In Roborace’s Driverless Car Is Spooky

Share this:

Driverless race cars aren’t yet faster than actual racing drivers, but they’re still fast enough to make you a feel uneasy while riding along in one.

Roborace tweeted a video Wednesday that features onboard footage from its development car, Devbot, during a flying lap of the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. The lap was filmed either June 9 or 10, during race weekend for the Formula E Berlin ePrix.

Devbot lapped the 10-turn, 1.398-mile circuit in roughly 1 minute, 40 seconds, which might not sound quick. But considering Devbot was nothing more than an idea roughly a year ago.

You asked for it and here it is.

Anybody who’s ever gone for a ridealong with a racing driver knows that it takes a few turns to get used to carrying more speed through corners than you’d ever knew you could. So we can only imagine how terrifying it would be to come within inches of a wall on the exit of a turn in a car that drives itself.

Considering Roborace will continue conducting demo runs at ePrix throughout Season 3, FE should offer brave fans the chance to ride in Devbot.