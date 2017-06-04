P.K. Subban Defends His Breath After Alleged Sidney Crosby Diss In Game 3

Share this:

The Nashville Predators’ demolition of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night put P.K. Subban in a chirping mood.

As time wound down in Nashville’s 5-1 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Subban skated up behind Sidney Crosby and directed a bit of trash talk toward the Penguins captain. Asked after the game what was said during the exchange, the Predators defenseman said Crosby insulted … his breath.

“He told me my breath smelled,” Subban told NBCSN rinkside reporter Pierre McGuire. “But I don’t know. I used some Listerine before the game, so I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

Great answer from P.K. Subban when asked about his run-in with Sidney Crosby at the end of Game 3 pic.twitter.com/Tvx9ZZ0iEP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 4, 2017

Subban offered the same explanation to reporters in the Nashville dressing room.

“I’ve done two interviews already, and I’ve said the same thing in the other two,” he said, via Yahoo! Sports. “Usually when guys chirp after the game or during the game, it’s usually about your game or something personal. He went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad, and I really don’t understand why, because I use Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

The win prevented the Predators from falling into a 3-0 hole in the Cup Final after they dropped Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh. Nashville, which improved to 8-1 at home in the Stanley Cup playoffs, will host Game 4 on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

