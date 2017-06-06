Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Scores Stanley Cup Final Goal With Sweet Deke

Share this:

Tweet







For a Stanley Cup Final that has been packed with goals, it is almost surprising that it took Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby four games to net one himself.

When he did, though, he made it look beautiful.

Sidney Crosby with a beauty to get Penguins on the board pic.twitter.com/92MUr8OVdV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 6, 2017

“The Kid” faked a slap shot to get Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne down before throwing a more subtle shoulder fake with his forehand and finally tucking it backhand on a sprawled Rinne, tying the game at one apiece late in the first period.

Maybe the most surprising part of this goal, however, is that this was a first for possibly the greatest player in the world.

That's Crosby's first-ever goal in a Stanley Cup final road game. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) June 6, 2017

It also was Crosby’s first goal in the Cup Final since the 2009 Stanley Cup Final, which the Penguins won in seven games over the Detroit Red Wings.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images