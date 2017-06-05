Predators’ P.K. Subban Trolls Sidney Crosby, Brings Mouthwash To Game 4

Share this:

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban added more fuel to his feud with Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby by showing up to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with a bag full of mouthwash.

Yes, you read that right.

Toward the end of Game 3, Subban told NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire that Crosby said he had bad breath, to which Subban allegedly responded that he used Listerine mouth wash before the game and didn’t know what Crosby was talking about.

In typical Subban style, he injected some comedy into the situation Monday afternoon on his way into Bridgestone Arena.

Sidney Crosby told Subban he had bad breath so he walked into the arena today with a bag full of listerine 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LgQ83mI3wA — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) June 5, 2017

Like it or not, Subban is undeniably adding an excitement factor to this Stanley Cup Final, both on and off the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images