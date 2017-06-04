Rallycross 101: What You Need To Know Before Watching Red Bull GRC Race

Share this:

THOMPSON, CONN. — Watching a sport you’re not familiar with can be confusing, especially if it’s fast-faced. That’s where we come in.

Red Bull Global Rallycross is in the New England area this weekend, and it’s likely very different from racing as most people know it. As a result, there are a few things you need to know before you check out a Red Bull GRC race.

Whether you’re watching a GRC race on TV or in-person, you’ll immediately notice its a very unique category, from the cars that compete in it to the race format. If you’re considering coming to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park this afternoon to catch the second half of the day’s action, or tuning into the live broad cast at 5 p.m. ET, listen to everything you need to know about GRC from the drivers who race in it.

Most importantly, if you’re going to attend a race live, don’t wear anything you wouldn’t want to get a little dirt on it.

