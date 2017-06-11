MLB

Red Sox Vs. Tigers Live Stream: Watch MLB ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Online

by on Sun, Jun 11, 2017 at 5:00PM
The Boston Red Sox will try to sweep their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Sox will send Drew Pomeranz to the mound. He beat the New York Yankees in his last start despite throwing 123 pitches through just five innings. Pomeranz will be opposed by Tigers starter Daniel Norris, who’s 2-4 with a 4.48 ERA.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Tigers online.

When: Sunday, June 11, at 8:08 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

