Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Mitch Moreland, Hanley Ramirez Sit For Boston

The Boston Red Sox will have to continue their winning ways without one of their hottest hitters.

Mitch Moreland, who has homered in three straight games, will start Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on the bench. Rookie Sam Travis will get the nod at first base and bat sixth. Designated hitter Hanley Ramirez will sit for the second consecutive game, meaning Chris Young will hit cleanup and be the DH.

The Red Sox will send Drew Pomeranz to the hill, looking to pick up his first win in his last four starts. The left-hander has been solid over the past month, however, as Pomeranz has posted a 3.00 ERA in his last seven starts.

Pomeranz will be opposed by left-hander Hector Santiago, who will be making his first start since June 7. Santiago had taken a loss in his last four starts before landing on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Twins game.

RED SOX (42-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Chris Young, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sam Travis, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (6-4, 4.07 ERA)

TWINS (39-35)

Brian Dozier, 2B

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Jason Castro, C

Hector Santiago, LHP (4-6, 5.26 ERA)

