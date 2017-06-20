NASCAR Rumors: Dale Earnhardt Jr. In Talks To Join FOX, NBC As Analyst

Share this:

Tweet







NASCAR fans might see Dale Earnhardt Jr. on more than just the DIY Network in 2018.

Earnhardt apparently is talking to both FOX Sports and NBC Sports, both of which are NASCAR rights holders, regarding an analyst position beginning in 2018, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Tuesday, citing anonymous industry sources. The 43-year-old is set to retire from full-time racing after this season concludes.

Neither FOX nor NBC have commented on the rumors, though the former is expected to be the more probable destination for Earnhardt. The network reportedly is beginning to search for a replacement for 70-year-old Darrell Waltrip, who’s the senior-most member of FOX’s three-man squad, whereas NBC has a younger lineup.

The move to broadcasting wouldn’t be that surprising as Earnhardt is the sport’s most popular driver, so his presence in the booth next year could help NASCAR retain more of his followers. In addition, should he sign with FOX, Earnhardt would call races alongside Jeff Gordon, his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate of eight years.

Earnhardt has plenty of experience in front of the camera thanks to sponsors such as Mountain Dew, as well as his guest appearances as an analyst.

Even if Earnhardt doesn’t end up joining FOX or NBC’s broadcast team, fans still will be able to see him on TV in 2018. He and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, are launching a home renovation show on the DIY Network.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images