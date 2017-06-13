Rob Parker Brings Aaron Judge Hype To Next Level With Sizzling Take

Share this:

Aaron Judge is an absolute beast. It’s basically impossible to deny as the New York Yankees right fielder continues to feast on opposing pitchers, solidifying him as the frontrunner for the American League MVP award roughly two months into his rookie season.

But maybe — just maybe — we should pump the brakes a little bit?

FS1’s Rob Parker took the Judge hysteria to another level over the weekend by saying the 25-year-old is one of his top five sluggers of all time.

Rob Parker's Top 5 Sluggers of All Time…and yes, Aaron Judge is already on the list. pic.twitter.com/pv1bTlcCXe — FS1 (@FS1) June 11, 2017

Now, the term “slugger” leaves a lot open for interpretation. And Judge has the potential to really be special. His size and raw power make for one heck of a sight. Plus, the results so far don’t lie.

That said, we’re still talking about a guy with less than 90 games of major league experience. As good as he’s been early in his career, perhaps we should wait a little bit longer before we start grouping him in with the best sluggers the game has ever seen.

