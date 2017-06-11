Sir Patrick Stewart Follows Daniel Ricciardo’s Lead, Does ‘Shoey’ In Canada

Share this:

Tweet







Daniel Ricciardo usually has to persuade people to partake in his unique podium celebration, but that wasn’t the case after the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo picked up his 21st career podium with his P3 finish in Montreal, so he celebrated with a “shoey,” the Aussie celebration he introduced to F1 last year. He had to top off his boot again afterward, as Sir Patrick Stewart, who was conducting the podium interviews, wanted to try.

Ricciardo has persuaded everybody from former F1 driver Mark Webber, to actor Gerard Butler to drink from his shoe, though usually the crowd helps him. Stewart, however, needed no convincing.

Sir Patrick Stewart requests a race boot from Ricciardo to do a 'shoey'https://t.co/b3qcRtGXrA#SkyF1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/zGVlrQIChJ — Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) June 11, 2017

And it didn’t take Ricciardo’s professional Twitter account long to make an “X-Men” joke.

Not even the mind control of Professor X can withstand it… 👟🍾 https://t.co/xYCzq4VHKf — RICCIARDO (@ricciardo) June 11, 2017

Red Bull Racing made light of the situation, too, and apparently doesn’t share Ricciardo and Stewart’s love of warm sweat and champagne.

It’s hardly surprising that Stewart has a fun-loving side, considering he’s the voice of Poop in “The Emoji Movie.”

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool