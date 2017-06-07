Spain Vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online

Share this:

Spain and Colombia are expected to thrill the soccer world before serious business begins.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain, in an exhibition soccer game between two of top 10 international teams in the world. No. 10 Spain will use the Colombia contest to warm-up for its World Cup qualifier against Macedonia on Sunday.

Colombia will takes on Spain in the the first of two early summer friendlies. The South American team will meet Cameroon on Monday in Spain.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. Colombia online.

When: Wednesday, June 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

