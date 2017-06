Share this:

Tweet







The home team is 4-0 so far in the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins. How can the Preds pull off a win on the road? In the video above, NESN hockey analyst Billy Jaffe joins Michaela Vernava in studio to break down Game 5 which does down Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images