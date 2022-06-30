Nazem Kadri Trolls Lightning With ‘Too Many Men’ Shirt At Stanley Cup Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

Nazem Kadri got the last laugh once again.

The Avalanche center — who returned to the lineup after a thumb procedure — scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning that left Bolts head coach Jon Cooper nearly in tears.

Cooper’s emotion wasn’t because Tampa Bay lost the game, it was how it lost. At the time of Kadri’s goal, the officials seemingly missed a too many men on the ice call against Colorado.

Anyway, the Avs went on to win the Stanley Cup and stop the Lightning’s chances at a three-peat.

The Avalanche held their championship parade Thursday in the streets of Denver and were met with a sea of fans cheering them on, but no one (probably) was having more fun soaking in all that comes with a Stanley Cup than Kadri and his family.

The Kadris decided to have a little fun with a “too many men” shirt that was proudly worn by Kadri and his wife Ashley Cave.

Nazem Kadri had "Too Many Men" shirts made for him and his family to wear at today's #StanleyCup Parade ?



?: @RachRichlinski pic.twitter.com/SB8qTArULV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 30, 2022

After the threats Kadri faced from Blues fans during Colorado’s Stanley Cup playoffs series against St. Louis, he deserves to celebrate however he sees fit.