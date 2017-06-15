Top Pick Myles Garrett Injures Left Foot During Browns Minicamp

Share this:

Wednesday was a painful day for the Cleveland Browns.

During minicamp practice, No.1 overall pick Myles Garrett went down in pain with a left foot injury, according to ESPN’s Pat MacManamon.

The defensive end was rushing backup quarterback Brock Osweiler, but after beating the right tackle for a sack, he landed on his left foot and had to be helped off the field.

Head coach Hue Jackson was unsure of the severity of the injury after practice.

“That’s part of the game,” Jackson said. “Obviously I don’t want to get any of our players nicked, hurt, any of that. But hopefully, things will be fine. We don’t want to lose any player, especially not one of our really good players.

“But hopefully things will be OK, and I think they will be. I don’t know that for sure but we’ll find out as I go inside.”

MacManamon reports Garrett didn’t leave the field while being checked out by trainers, and he left the field limping after the siren sounded for a lightning warning.

Jackson has been pleased with the young star’s progress in camp and hopes the injury is minor.

“Glad it’s toward the end (of offseason work),” Jackson said. “He did some good things today and we’ll see where we are.”

The Browns will open the 2017 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.

