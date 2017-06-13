U.S. Open Odds 2017: Dustin Johnson Favored To Repeat At Erin Hills

Share this:

Dustin Johnson will try to bounce back from a disappointing outing at the Memorial Tournament as he gets set to defend his title at this weekend’s U.S. Open as the +750 betting favorite on the golf odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Johnson maintains his perch atop the World Golf Ranking despite failing to make the cut two weeks ago at the Memorial, and has failed to crack the top 10 in his past three tournaments going into the 117th US Open, which gets underway Thursday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc.

The PGA Tour’s leading money winner in 2016 kicked off a spectacular run with his first major tournament victory at last year’s U.S. Open to pay out on +1200 odds. Johnson followed up with wins at the Bridgestone Invitational and BMW Championship, and he carried his strong play over into this season, winning three straight tournaments, capped by a victory at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play as a +900 wager.

After a back injury forced him to withdraw from this year’s Masters, Johnson rebounded to claim second place at last month’s Wells Fargo Championship as +450 chalk, but he has failed to break par in four of 10 rounds played since then.

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy remain on Johnson’s heels, deadlocked at +1200 on the U.S. Open odds, followed by Jason Day at +1400.

Pegged at No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking, McIlroy has turned in mixed results in limited action this season. The 2011 US Open champion finished in a tie for seventh at Augusta, and is coming off a disappointing 35th-place finish in his last outing at The Players Championship, where he also trailed Johnson on the odds at +1000.

Spieth has endured some uneven play since picking up his only win of the season as a +800 co-favorite at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 2015 U.S. Open champion has missed the cut on three occasions since, and a final-round 75 dumped him to 11th place at Augusta. But Spieth has shown signs of turning the corner, cracking 70 in eight of his past 16 overall rounds, and shooting 66 or less on four occasions.

A two-time second-place finisher at the U.S. Open, Day has yet to claim a victory on the PGA Tour this season, but finished second at last month’s AT&T Byron Nelson Championship while pegged at +1600 odds.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler sit back of the favorites at +2000 on the golf odds for this week’s event, while this year’s Masters champion Sergio Garcia joins Justin Rose at +2200, followed by Hideki Matsuyama and Henrik Stenson, who are knotted at +2800.

