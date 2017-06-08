USA Vs. Trinidad Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Soccer Online

Share this:

Tweet







The U.S. men’s soccer team should meet its reasonable expectations.

Team USA will take on Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game. The U.S. can break into CONCACAF’s automatic qualification zone with a win and if Costa Rica beats or draws Panama.

The Trinidad game also will be vital for Team USA, as its next game will be Sunday at Mexico — the most daunting test on the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying calendar.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago online.

When: Thursday, June 8, at 7:50 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images