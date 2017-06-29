Vulcan AMR Pro Is Way More Extreme Than Le Mans Winning Aston Martin

Share this:

It seems like Aston Martin is on a bit of a performance binge lately, but we’re not complaining about it.

Aston Martin on Thursday unveiled its new Vulcan AMR Pro package, an upgrade that’s aimed at improving the performance of the track-only supercar, according to a press release. With a race-derived V-12 engine that produces 820 horsepower, the Vulcan already is a seriously fast car, but the aerodynamic and mechanical changes included in the AMR pack will take it to a new level.

Thanks to a new dual-plane rear wing, dive planes, turning veins and various other pieces of body work, the AMR now generates roughly 2,950 foot-pounds of downforce. That’s more than a 600-foot-pounds increase over the standard car, and nearly 700 foot-pounds more than the Vantage GTE-Pro that won this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Introducing the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro… #astonmartinfos pic.twitter.com/WylelgoFoU — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) June 29, 2017

What’s more, Darren Turner, one of the Aston factory drivers who piloted the Le Mans-winning No. 97 Vantage, not only helped develop the Vulcan, but also has trained the 24 customers who this upgrade will be offered to. Turner said Aston Martin focused a lot on making sure the Vulcan was very driveable, despite its high power output, and things that carried over into the development of the AMR upgrade.

“By increasing the overall level of downforce front and rear, but also improving the balance of the car we’ve done just that,” Turner said in a statement. “Together with the shortened gearing, which makes it even more punchy when you accelerate through the gears, the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro feels more agile and responsive to steering inputs. When you get the aero working through a fast corner it really is an unbelievable feeling. I can’t wait to see the customers’ faces when they experience it for themselves!”

Their faces likely will be pale after experiencing the new upgrades. Although the customers are used to dealing with having roughly 350 horsepower more than Turner’s GTE racer, they now need to adjust to being able to use more of that power thanks to the increased aero grip.

Aston says the AMR Pro package will be made available this fall, and will be installed by Q by Aston Martin Advanced Operations.

All photos via Aston Martin