Warriors Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch 2017 NBA Finals Game 4 Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to make even more history in order to win back-to-back NBA Finals.

The defending champs did just that last year when they erased a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in an epic Game 7, but they’ll have to win four in a row this time in order to come back from a 3-0 hole. And that’s something that’s never been done in the NBA.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are on the verge of a perfect NBA playoff run after starting the postseason 15-0. LeBron James and Co. will try to prevent that from happening at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 4 online.

When: Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

