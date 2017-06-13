Watch Andrew Benintendi Put Red Sox On The Board With Homer Vs. Phillies

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were hoping that warmer weather would heat up their bats, and it’s looking like that just might be the case.

On a steamy 90-degree Monday night at Fenway Park, Andrew Benintendi put the Red Sox on the board in their game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a solo home run in the second inning.

Andrew Benintendi smashes a solo home run to straight-center field in the 2nd to put the Red Sox on the board!!! #WinDanceRepeat pic.twitter.com/aa54fiYtGp — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 13, 2017

It was Benintendi’s ninth longball of the 2017 season, putting him in a tie with Mookie Betts for the team lead.

