Watch Andrew Benintendi Put Red Sox On The Board With Homer Vs. Phillies

The Boston Red Sox were hoping that warmer weather would heat up their bats, and it’s looking like that just might be the case.
On a steamy 90-degree Monday night at Fenway Park, Andrew Benintendi put the Red Sox on the board in their game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a solo home run in the second inning.
It was Benintendi’s ninth longball of the 2017 season, putting him in a tie with Mookie Betts for the team lead.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
