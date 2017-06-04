Watch Diamondbacks Great Luis Gonzalez Help Save Woman In Fiery Car Crash

Share this:

Luis Gonzalez is responsible for one of the most iconic plays in World Series history, but the Arizona Diamondbacks legend was the hero in something bigger than baseball Friday afternoon.

Gonzalez helped rescue a woman from her fiery car after she was involved in a head-on collision in Arizona.

Here’s some footage from the scary incident.

Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY — Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017

According to USA Today, Gonzalez was driving with three friends Friday when he noticed the car ablaze. Without much hesitation, the five-time MLB All-Star stepped in.

“I just reacted. I didn’t think about it, to be honest with you,” Gonzalez said Saturday morning, per USA Today.

With the potential of a car explosion, Gonzalez acted fast to help remove the woman from the vehicle.

“I was just trying to get the lady out of the car,” Gonzalez said. “She was a little dazed and groggy. I was like, ‘Open the door, open the door, the other car is on fire.’ I didn’t know if the car was going to blow up or something because I was seeing flames coming out of it.”

The 2001 World Series hero was happy to help, but believes the local police and fire departments deserve all the credit.

“I was just glad that I was there and able to help her out, and my friends were there to help defuse the situation quick, and that the fire department and police department were outstanding,” he said. “I can’t say enough about those guys. It makes you appreciate what they do for a living more and more every day.”

