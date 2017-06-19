Watch Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola Throw Down ‘Lucha Libre’ Style In Mexico

Share this:

You know Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola as New England Patriots wide receivers. Turns out they’re also international wrestling superstars.

OK, that’s not quite true, but they did their best interpretation of the latter this weekend. During the pair’s mini-vacation in Mexico City, Edelman and Amendola decided to try their hand at lucha libre, Mexico’s version of professional wrestling made famous by its colorful masks and flair for the dramatic.

Amendola documented their visit to a lucha libre gym in an Instagram story, and it’s glorious.

Edelman (left) and Amendola (right) are about that life now. pic.twitter.com/DIECiuHe84 — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) June 19, 2017

The two actually practiced some moves in the ring and got pretty into it.

I believe the #Patriots have lost Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola to an underground fight club. pic.twitter.com/hHKfM9pKzD — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) June 19, 2017

Patriots fans might grimace at watching Amendola jump off the top rope during the NFL offseason, but it looks like he and his wide receiver buddy are no worse for wear.

It also looks like a camera crew was in the ring with them, so we’ll be patiently awaiting the “Nacho Libre” sequel starring Edelman and Amendola.