Fans Go Crazy When Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola Arrive In Mexico City

Julian Edelman always is greeted warmly when he takes the field at Gillette Stadium, but Foxboro, Mass. isn’t the only place the New England Patriots wideout is appreciated.

Edelman, as well as Pats teammate Danny Amendola, currently are on a trip to Mexico City, and when the two speedy receivers first arrived, fans lost their minds.

Mexico City gets down with the pats, let's gooooooooo #PatriotsEnMexico pic.twitter.com/bJOlh2U8BT — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 17, 2017

Let's goooooo Mexico City! 🇲🇽 A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Here are some other highlights from their trip.

best chef in the Mexico City @Paprika_df pic.twitter.com/pbXUcksri0 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 17, 2017

brushing up on the ol' español #sanjuanmarket A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

It won’t be long before Edelman and Amendola return to Mexico City, as New England is set to play the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 19.

And they aren’t the only Patriots currently abroad either. Quarterback Tom Brady is on a six-day trip to Asia and spent some time tossing the football around on the Great Wall of China on Sunday.

To the Super Bowl victors go the spoils.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images